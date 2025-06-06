Over 1.6 Million pilgrims perform Hajj in 2025, Saudi Arabia reports

According to the latest report by the Saudi Ministry of Statistics, a total of 1.673 million pilgrims performed the sacred Hajj this year. Of these, 1.506 million pilgrims arrived from 171 different countries, while 166,654 individuals from within Saudi Arabia also took part in the pilgrimage.

Among the pilgrims, 877,841 were men, and 795,389 were women, marking a historically balanced ratio between genders.

The key ritual of the Hajj, the standing at Arafat (Wuquf), was completed on Thursday, after which the pilgrims headed to Muzdalifah for the Maghrib and Isha prayers, which were combined and shortened.

In the Hajj sermon, a special prayer was made for the oppressed Muslims of Palestine: “O Allah, grant peace to the Palestinians and give them victory over their enemies.”

After the Fajr prayers, the pilgrims made their way to Mina, where they performed the symbolic stoning of the devil (Ramy al-Jamarat), carried out animal sacrifices, and removed their Ihrams, completing the major rituals of Hajj.