Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

NABLUS – A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry announced.

Mohammed Hamayel, 15, "died as a result of being shot in the face with live ammunition by the (Israeli) occupation" during clashes in Nablus in the northern West Bank, a ministry statement said.

The Israeli army said it was looking into the incident.

Clashes broke out from early morning, with Israeli forces firing tear gas, live ammunition and rubber bullets to break up the demonstration by hundreds of Palestinians who had gathered in an area south of the city following rumours that Israeli settlers would arrive and seize some land.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa said 17 people were wounded.