Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:29 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank
Share

NABLUS – A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry announced.

Mohammed Hamayel, 15, "died as a result of being shot in the face with live ammunition by the (Israeli) occupation" during clashes in Nablus in the northern West Bank, a ministry statement said.

The Israeli army said it was looking into the incident.

Clashes broke out from early morning, with Israeli forces firing tear gas, live ammunition and rubber bullets to break up the demonstration by hundreds of Palestinians who had gathered in an area south of the city following rumours that Israeli settlers would arrive and seize some land.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa said 17 people were wounded.

More From This Category
Saudi Arabia suspends travel from Pakistan, other ...
11:23 AM | 12 Mar, 2020
Two American, one British personnel killed in ...
10:52 AM | 12 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus fear: US decides to ban travel from ...
08:57 AM | 12 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus: WHO terms COVID-19 'a global ...
11:21 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in ...
07:29 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
US offers Turkey its Patriot missile defence ...
11:18 AM | 11 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated on March 14, 2020
02:25 PM | 12 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr