In a move that sparked widespread debate, India’s leading English newspaper The Hindu removed a report from its website that initially detailed the downing of three Indian fighter jets by the Pakistan Air Force in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The article, which was briefly accessible, now redirects to a blank page. A similar post shared on the platform X (formerly Twitter) was also taken down shortly after publication.

The removal has drawn criticism, with many accusing Indian media of suppressing independent journalism and closely aligning with government narratives. Critics argue that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has increasingly tightened its grip on the press, curbing impartial and investigative reporting.

Since the Pahalgam attack, much of the Indian media has appeared to rally behind the government’s stance, favoring official narratives over critical reporting. This shift has raised concerns about the public’s access to objective and reliable information.

In response to India’s unprovoked strike on Pakistani civilian areas late last night, the Pakistan Armed Forces launched a powerful counterstrike. They reportedly shot down five Indian jets, including three Rafale fighters, and destroyed multiple military targets, such as a brigade headquarters. Video evidence has surfaced, verifying the significant damage dealt to Indian forces.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media has covered the incident extensively, including the civilian casualties caused by the Indian offensive. The military’s spokesperson also addressed the media, offering a detailed briefing to the public.