Three Indian jets crash amid Pakistani retaliation, NYT and Reuters confirm

Several international news agencies and Indian media outlets have confirmed the crash of multiple Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a development that could mark one of the most significant setbacks for India’s military aviation in recent years. The reports come amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, though the Indian government has yet to issue an official explanation for the incidents.

According to The New York Times, an Indian official confirmed that three IAF aircraft had crashed but stopped short of attributing the losses to any specific cause. “The reasons were not clear,” the official said, while two other Indian security sources acknowledged that Indian aircraft had gone down, declining to provide further details.

Reuters also cited local government sources who confirmed three jet crashes, adding that the pilots involved were hospitalized. Similarly, The Hindu reported that an Indian government official had verified the crash of at least three jets, aligning with the broader narrative emerging from multiple credible channels.

The scale of the losses—if officially verified—would be a serious blow to the Indian Air Force. Defence experts say such an incident would raise critical questions about operational security and air readiness at a time of mounting military pressure.

Shashank Joshi, Defence Editor at The Economist, shared the reports on social media and called the situation “heavy losses for the Indian Air Force,” indicating the severity of the outcome for India’s aerial defense capabilities.

As speculation grows, Indian authorities have maintained a cautious tone, while analysts and observers await official clarification on whether these crashes were the result of technical failures, pilot error, or retaliatory action in an evolving conflict environment.