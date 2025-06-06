Pilgrims perform symbolic stoning in Mina to conclude Hajj rites

As the annual Hajj pilgrimage nears its conclusion, over 1.6 million Muslims performed the symbolic ritual of ‘stoning the devil’ in Mina on Friday, coinciding with the start of Eid al-Azha — the festival of sacrifice celebrated across the Muslim world.

Pilgrims gathered before dawn to throw pebbles at three stone pillars, known as the Jamarat, in a ritual that commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) rejection of Satan’s temptations and unwavering obedience to Allah’s command. The act is one of the final rites of Hajj and embodies the spirit of sacrifice central to Eid al-Azha.

The day before, worshippers stood in silent devotion at Mount Arafat — a spiritual climax of the pilgrimage — reflecting on their faith and offering heartfelt prayers at the site where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) delivered his final sermon.

Despite extreme heat and health warnings, many chose to ascend the sacred mountain, demonstrating the depth of their religious commitment.