PAKvNZ: New Zealand take unassailable 3-0 lead, beating Pakistan in third T20I

Web Desk
09:29 AM | 17 Jan, 2024
Source: TheRealPCB/Twitter

DUNEDIN – Confident New Zealand wrapped the T20I series against Pakistan, winning third game and now eye on whitewashing Men in Green.

The hosts, after winning first two games of the 5-match series, posted a strong total of 224, courtesy of quick ton from Finn Allen. The right-handed batter played a massive knock of 137 for Kiwis, taking the record from former player Brendon McCullum. 

In his second T20I century, Allen helped the Black Caps clinch the series at University Oval today on Wednesday. Taking the third consecutive game, Kiwis now attain an unassailable lead of 3-0.

Shaheen Afridi invited New Zealand to bat first but Finn Allen turned the game with hitting fire from the start. NZ's opening player Devon Conway returned early and Tim Seifert replaced injured captain Kane Williamson.

The duo then stitched a 125-run partnership for the third wicket, scoring 83 runs from 38.

Tim Seifert played a knock of 31 before he was caught by young and talented Pakistani player Saim Ayub at deep midwicket.

Pakistan's Zaman Khan took the key wicket of Finn Allen, paving way for Pakistan bowlers to make a comeback but hosts continued charge, and ended up scoring 224 runs in their allocated 20 overs. 

For Team Green, pacer Haris Rauf got two wickets at the expense of 60.

In chase of not so easy 225-run target, the Asian side lost opening batter Saim Ayub cheaply with 23 runs on the board.

Vice Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam later took charge and scored 24 and 58 runs respectively. Mitchell Santner removed Rizwan.

No other player contributed to the crucial game, Fakhar Zaman scored 19, and Azam Khan returned at 10.

Babar Azam however stayed at the pitch for some time and he scored third consecutive half-century, 58 off 37, courtesy of eight boundaries and one maximum. Nawaz and Afridi then added 40 runs. The latter remained unbeaten at 16 off 11 as Men in Green managed 179-7 in 20 overs.

For NZ, Tim Southee led the bowling attack with 2 key scalps, while Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Santner and Sodhi got one wicket each.

PAKvNZ: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 21 runs in second T20I to take 2-0 lead

Web Desk

11:36 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

UAE, Uzbekistan sign visa-free entry agreement: Read details here

Gold & Silver Rate

05:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

