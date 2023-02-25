Search

At least 13 killed, over 20 injured in fiery crash on M-5 motorway in Rahimyar Khan

Web Desk 09:29 AM | 25 Feb, 2023
Source: @OfficialSPPO/Twitter

ISLAMABAD – At least eight people were killed and over dozen suffered injuries when a passenger bus collided with a van on the M-5 Motorway in the wee hours of Saturday.

Local cops told the media that a speeding bus rammed into a passenger van from behind. Van turned turtle after a fiery collision caused casualties.

Soon after the incident, motorway police and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to local medical facilities.

Pictures shared by local officials show the coach and the van wrecked in the middle of the road.

Deadly road accidents are witnessed repeatedly in Pakistan, mostly due to a lack of safety measures and dilapidated infrastructure.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

