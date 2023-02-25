At least 13 killed, over 20 injured in fiery crash on M-5 motorway in Rahimyar Khan

ISLAMABAD – At least eight people were killed and over dozen suffered injuries when a passenger bus collided with a van on the M-5 Motorway in the wee hours of Saturday.

Local cops told the media that a speeding bus rammed into a passenger van from behind. Van turned turtle after a fiery collision caused casualties.

Soon after the incident, motorway police and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to local medical facilities.

In Rahim Yar Khan, as a result of a dangerous accident on the motorway, 12 died & 12 injured, ADDL IG South Punjab Maqsoodul Hassan expressed grieving, instructed the police officers to arrive on spot to ensure early medical assistance & inquire about the causes of the incident. pic.twitter.com/vqZFsRbazV — South Punjab Police official (@OfficialSPPO) February 24, 2023

Pictures shared by local officials show the coach and the van wrecked in the middle of the road.

Deadly road accidents are witnessed repeatedly in Pakistan, mostly due to a lack of safety measures and dilapidated infrastructure.