Pakistan’s top civil-military leaders resolve to take crucial steps to crush terrorism

Web Desk 10:04 AM | 25 Feb, 2023
Source: Prime Minister\'s Office

ISLAMABAD – The Central Apex Committee on Friday resolved to take much-needed action against terrorists and recommended making National Counter Terrorism Authority Pakistan (NACTA) operational amid terror resurgence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday chaired the meeting which was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, cabinet ministers, Chief Ministers of all provinces, and other top officials.

During the hours-long meeting, the country’s top leaders reviewed several measures and decided to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) with full force against all internal and external security threats.

PM Shehbaz directed the apex committee to start a national counter-terror body at the earliest. Officials also planned to convene an All-Party Conference on the emerging law and order situation.

He said all political leaders were invited for talks after the Peshawar bombing, but without naming Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the premier lamented one party’s approach toward conflict resolution.

Central Apex Committee participants also pledged to safeguard national security as they stressed the need for harmony on economic and security matters.

It was decided that the federal government would support the provinces to maintain peace and security.

PM Shehbaz for implementation of National Action Plan with full force as terror revisits Pakistan

The meeting also exchanged views on content sharing on social media, especially during ongoing terror attacks as officials briefed top leaders about critical information spread through social media.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

