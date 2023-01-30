PM Shehbaz for implementation of National Action Plan with full force as terror revisits Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called for the implementation of national action plan with full force amid an uptick in terror attacks in regions bordering Afghanistan.

Speaking during his visit to the northern city of Peshawar that witnessed a deadly attack in which nearly five dozen people were martyred while over 150 were wounded, Shehbaz condemned the attack.

Sharif, who visited Lady Reading Hospital with Army Chief Gen Asim Munir and other officials, called for a national consensus to remove the menace of terrorism in the country, reiterating that such cowardly terror attacks could not weaken the nation.

The premier assured to deal with militants and their facilitators with the strongest action for the heinous attack.

Soon after the attack, the premier took to Twitter, saying ‘evil elements and their facilitators will be brought to justice.’ He said the pain of the grieving families cannot be described in words.

The premier and the top general held a high-profile meeting amid a sharp uptick in attacks from banned TTP. The Corps Commander Peshawar briefed the premier and other officials about the uptick in terror attacks in the provincial capital. PM Shehbaz and Gen Asim also visited the Lady Reading Hospital to enquire about the well-being of citizens injured in the deadly attack.

Last year, the premier chaired National Security Committee in which all stakeholders vowed to crush the militancy with relentless counter and preemptory measures.