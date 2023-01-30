Search

PakistanTop News

PM Shehbaz for implementation of National Action Plan with full force as terror revisits Pakistan

Web Desk 11:09 PM | 30 Jan, 2023
PM Shehbaz for implementation of National Action Plan with full force as terror revisits Pakistan
Source: Shehbazsharif/Facebook

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called for the implementation of national action plan with full force amid an uptick in terror attacks in regions bordering Afghanistan.

Speaking during his visit to the northern city of Peshawar that witnessed a deadly attack in which nearly five dozen people were martyred while over 150 were wounded, Shehbaz condemned the attack.

Sharif, who visited Lady Reading Hospital with Army Chief Gen Asim Munir and other officials, called for a national consensus to remove the menace of terrorism in the country, reiterating that such cowardly terror attacks could not weaken the nation.

The premier assured to deal with militants and their facilitators with the strongest action for the heinous attack.

Soon after the attack, the premier took to Twitter, saying ‘evil elements and their facilitators will be brought to justice.’ He said the pain of the grieving families cannot be described in words.

The premier and the top general held a high-profile meeting amid a sharp uptick in attacks from banned TTP. The Corps Commander Peshawar briefed the premier and other officials about the uptick in terror attacks in the provincial capital. PM Shehbaz and Gen Asim also visited the Lady Reading Hospital to enquire about the well-being of citizens injured in the deadly attack.

Pakistan Army chief arrives in Peshawar to attend security meeting after suicide attack

Last year, the premier chaired National Security Committee in which all stakeholders vowed to crush the militancy with relentless counter and preemptory measures.

NSC huddle: Civil-military leadership resolves to rid Pakistan of terrorism, economic crisis

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan Army chief arrives in Peshawar to attend security meeting after suicide attack

09:50 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

IMF delegation reaches Pakistan tonight amid deepening economic woes

09:24 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

‘Stronger ties with Russia remains Pakistan’s key priority,’ FM Bilawal in maiden visit to Moscow

07:58 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Peshawar blast: PM Shehbaz arrives in Peshawar, appeals people to donate blood

05:31 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Ataturk-XII: Pakistan-Turkiye joint military exercise begins in Tarbela

05:06 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan other Pakistani leaders condemn Peshawar suicide bombing

01:40 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

13 hours in air; here's how passengers spent half a day going nowhere ...

11:35 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 30th January 2023

07:44 AM | 30 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 270 272.5
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.7
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.53 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.09 802.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.75
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 23.51 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.52

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs211,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Karachi PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Islamabad PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Peshawar PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Quetta PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Sialkot PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Attock PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Gujranwala PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Jehlum PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Multan PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Bahawalpur PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Gujrat PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Nawabshah PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Chakwal PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Hyderabad PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Nowshehra PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Sargodha PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Faisalabad PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Mirpur PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: