NSC huddle: Civil-military leadership resolves to rid Pakistan of terrorism, economic crisis

ISLAMABAD – The top civil and military leadership on Monday vowed to weed out the resurging terrorism and drive the country out of deepening economic crisis.

They expressed the resolved in second meeting of the National Security Committee chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khawaja Asif and others attended the huddle.

Top military leaders including Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sindhu, Director General ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, secretaries of Foreign affairs and National Security Division and other high ranking civil and military officials also attended the meeting.

The moot decided to launch operations against the terrorists across the country while an action would also be taken against elements involved in spread negative propaganda against Pakistan’s economic situation on social media.

The NSC also discussed situation at borders between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and vowed to respond to the border violations in befitting manners.

In the first huddle on December 30, 2022, the forum vowed to respond with full force against the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan.

The top leadership is in action as the South Asian country is grappling with rising terror attacks by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and other outlawed groups.

Violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has continued to worsen in recent weeks and more than a dozen people have died in attacks claimed by TTP, whose attackers continue to sneak into Pakistan from neighboring Afghanistan.

Last month, the top Pakistani leaders vowed to respond with full force to terror elements who challenge the state. Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, and other participants expressed an unequivocal opinion that the country’s national interests will not be compromised and no one will be allowed to harm national security.