Pakistan

Zahir Shah appointed acting NAB chief after Aftab Sultan's sudden exit

25 Feb, 2023
Zahir Shah appointed acting NAB chief after Aftab Sultan’s sudden exit

ISLAMABAD – Former deputy chairman of the country’s anti-graft watchdog Zahir Shah has been appointed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) acting chairman.

Zahir Shah is currently serving as NAB’s interim chief and would lead the charge as the coalition government is considering several candidates for the coveted post.

A notification issued by the anti-graft body said Zahir Shah will continue as NAB chairman until the next chairman is appointed. “In pursuance of the proviso[n] to Section 6(b)(v) of amended NAO 1999, Mr Zahir Shah, shall act as Chairman, National Accountability Bureau, with effect from 22-02-2023 and till the appointment of new chairman, under the ordinance,” the notification reads.

Earlier this week, Aftab Sultan stepped down as NAB's chairman after a few months citing interference in his work.

