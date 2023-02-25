Search

Imran Khan summoned by banking court in prohibited funding case

Web Desk 11:24 AM | 25 Feb, 2023
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has been summoned by the banking court on February 28 in a prohibited funding case against him.

The banking court in the country’s federal capital adjourned its hearing on the bail plea filed by the former premier. Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen conducted the proceedings on the case on Saturday.

During today’s hearing today, the legal team of the defiant leader submitted a copy of the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to the court.

Earlier, PTI chief urged the investigation officer of the prohibited funding case to record his statement via a letter, maintaining that a case was lodged against him without inquiry, and that he is recovering from an assassination attempt.

Imran Khan's indictment again deferred in Toshakhana case

Federal Investigators however rejected his request to interrogate him through virtual means.

