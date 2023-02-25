KIA shocks customers with another price hike of Sportage; check new rates

LAHORE – KIA Lucky Motors Pakistan increased prices on its famous model Sportage over the weekend.

KIA Sportage, the automaker’s popular model, has seen its prices jump by up to Rs239,000 for the second time in a week.

The new price of KIA Sportage Alpha has been set at Rs6,650,000 as compared to the old price of Rs6,556,000 – a hike of Rs94,000.

The Sportage FWD, which was selling for Rs7,111,000, now costs Rs7,350,000, with a price surge of Rs239,000. Similarly, the price of KIA Sportage AWD has jumped by Rs184,000 to Rs7,900,000 against its old price of Rs7,716,000.

The Korean automobile giant earlier this week jacked up the prices of its vehicles in wake of the massive depreciation of the local currency.

With the price revisions, the price of the Picanto automatic has been increased by Rs200,000 to Rs3.4 million while the price of Stonic saw a jump of Rs0.4 million and skyrocketed to Rs5.2 million.

The new price of Sportage All Wheel Drive has been set at Rs7,650,000, this variant was previously sold at Rs7,250,000.