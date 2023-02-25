Search

KIA shocks customers with another price hike of Sportage; check new rates

Web Desk 11:47 AM | 25 Feb, 2023
Source: kiamotorspakistan/Instagram

LAHORE – KIA Lucky Motors Pakistan increased prices on its famous model Sportage over the weekend.

KIA Sportage, the automaker’s popular model, has seen its prices jump by up to Rs239,000 for the second time in a week.

The new price of KIA Sportage Alpha has been set at Rs6,650,000 as compared to the old price of Rs6,556,000 – a hike of Rs94,000.

The Sportage FWD, which was selling for Rs7,111,000, now costs Rs7,350,000, with a price surge of Rs239,000. Similarly, the price of KIA Sportage AWD has jumped by Rs184,000 to Rs7,900,000 against its old price of Rs7,716,000.

The Korean automobile giant earlier this week jacked up the prices of its vehicles in wake of the massive depreciation of the local currency.

With the price revisions, the price of the Picanto automatic has been increased by Rs200,000 to Rs3.4 million while the price of Stonic saw a jump of Rs0.4 million and skyrocketed to Rs5.2 million.

The new price of Sportage All Wheel Drive has been set at Rs7,650,000, this variant was previously sold at Rs7,250,000.

After Big 3, KIA and Peugeot now jack up car prices to pass on GST hike

Nobel laureate, Booker Prize winners to grace 10th Lahore Literary ...

12:51 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 266.7 269.65
Euro EUR 275.9 278.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313.25 316.38
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.5 72.22
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.35 70.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 693.87 701.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.28 38.68
Danish Krone DKK 37.09 37.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.18 859.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 279.18 281.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.  

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110

