Torkham border reopens days after Pakistan delegation visits Kabul  

QUETTA – Days after fighting between security forces and a high-level meeting in the Afghan capital, a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan reopened on Saturday.
Border tensions between the neighbours have risen in recent times as militant groups continued to use Afghan soil to launch attacks on Pakistan.
Following the recent clashes, thousands of cargo vehicles remained stuck at the border due to week-long closure which inflicted a loss of Rs270 million.
The key border crossing has been opened for pedestrian movement and for trade. More than 500 Pakistani nationals stranded in Afghanistan returned home after the border was reopened, while nearly 900 Afghans returned with families.
Pakistan delegation led by Defence Minister managed to get another commitment from the Afghan Taliban to deal with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and other terror outfits.The country’s intelligence chief and defence minister visited neighboring Afghanistan in wake of escalated attacks by terror organizations that are taking shelter in Afghanistan.
A large number of people mostly traders, Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and people visiting relatives cross the border every day.
