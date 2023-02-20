At least 14 killed, scores injured as speeding coach turns turtle near Kallar Kahar

CHAKWAL – At least 14 persons were killed with over 60 others injured as a passenger bus overturned on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway near Kallar Kahar.

Local police told media that the speeding coach was going back to Lahore from the capital when it turned to the opposite side of the road in wake of tyre burst. The ill-fated bus slammed two other vehicles and a truck on the opposite track.

It was reported that the deceased include women and children, who were among the wedding guests. Law enforcers and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and moved the dead and injured to local medical facilities in the twin cities.

A rescue operation was launched to remove people from the wrecked vehicles in the night. Officials warned of more casualties as several injured persons were said to be in critical condition.

PM Shehbaz Sharif condoles loss of lives in bus crash

Condolences poured in and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif too expressed sorrow over the accident and condoled with the families of the deceased. In a statement, the premier said he is deeply saddened by the crash.

He directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured and prayed for patience for the families and speedy recovery of the injured.