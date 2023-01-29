Karachi-bound bus plunges into ravine in Lasbela, killing at least 50 people

QUETTA – A speedy passenger bus has slid off a road and fallen into a ravine in the Bela area of the Lasbela district in southwest Pakistan, killing at least 50 people, in the wee hours of Sunday.
Bela Assistant Commissioner initially confirmed the death of 18 people, which further increased to over four dozen as passenger coach caught fire after falling from road.
The fire brigade, rescue, and security personnel rushed to the site of the accident and launched an operation. The rescue officials tried to put the ill-fated coach using heavy machinery.
More than 30 people burnt alive after a passenger bus fell off a bridge and caught fire in the wee hours of Sunday. The unfortunate incident happened in Lasbela District district of Balochistan province of Pakistan. 15 charred dead, retrieved so far, are beyond recognition. pic.twitter.com/zYXjjSOHZy— Nafees Naeem (@sarimnafees1) January 29, 2023
DC Lasbela and other officials monitored the rescue operation as unidentifiable corpses were sent for DNA tests.
Law enforcers hinted at overspeeding as the cause of the accident, per reports.
Condemnations
Top political leaders including President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed sorrow and regret over the tragic accident.
President Alvi while condemning the incident called on authorities to avert the occurrence of such incidents in the future while the Prime Minister directed for the provision of all available medical facilities to the injured ones.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed condolences over the loss of precious lives in a tragic accident.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 29, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Karachi
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Quetta
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Attock
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Multan
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
