Karachi-bound bus plunges into ravine in Lasbela, killing at least 50 people

QUETTA – A speedy passenger bus has slid off a road and fallen into a ravine in the Bela area of the Lasbela district in southwest Pakistan, killing at least 50 people, in the wee hours of Sunday.

Bela Assistant Commissioner initially confirmed the death of 18 people, which further increased to over four dozen as passenger coach caught fire after falling from road.

The fire brigade, rescue, and security personnel rushed to the site of the accident and launched an operation. The rescue officials tried to put the ill-fated coach using heavy machinery.

More than 30 people burnt alive after a passenger bus fell off a bridge and caught fire in the wee hours of Sunday. The unfortunate incident happened in Lasbela District district of Balochistan province of Pakistan. 15 charred dead, retrieved so far, are beyond recognition. pic.twitter.com/zYXjjSOHZy — Nafees Naeem (@sarimnafees1) January 29, 2023

DC Lasbela and other officials monitored the rescue operation as unidentifiable corpses were sent for DNA tests.

Law enforcers hinted at overspeeding as the cause of the accident, per reports.

Condemnations

Top political leaders including President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed sorrow and regret over the tragic accident.

President Alvi while condemning the incident called on authorities to avert the occurrence of such incidents in the future while the Prime Minister directed for the provision of all available medical facilities to the injured ones.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed condolences over the loss of precious lives in a tragic accident.