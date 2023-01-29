UAE President Mohammad Bin Zayed due in Pakistan tomorrow on second visit in a month

ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will arrive in the Pakistani capital Islamabad at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Reports in local media said the Emirati monarch will interact with top political leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the economy, trade, and investment, besides the regional and global situation.

In light of Mohamed bin Zayed’s arrival, the capital administration has announced a public holiday in Islamabad on January 30 (Monday).

UAE President earlier arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday and was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a number of ministers and senior officials.

During the last meeting, Islamabad and Abu Dhabi reviewed the bilateral ties and exchanged views to enhance joint cooperation in a way that serves both nations and their peoples.

The premier and UAE President also discussed various cooperation paths, especially in the fields of economy, trade, and development.

UAE President's visit comes on the heels of Shehbaz's visit to UAE as top leaders visited friendly nations as forex reserves held by the country’s central bank fell to a critical level amid worst economic crisis.