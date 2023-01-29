Search

Pakistan

UAE President Mohammad Bin Zayed due in Pakistan tomorrow on second visit in a month

29 Jan, 2023
UAE President Mohammad Bin Zayed due in Pakistan tomorrow on second visit in a month
Source: Prime Minister\'s Office

ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will arrive in the Pakistani capital Islamabad at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Reports in local media said the Emirati monarch will interact with top political leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the economy, trade, and investment, besides the regional and global situation.

In light of Mohamed bin Zayed’s arrival, the capital administration has announced a public holiday in Islamabad on January 30 (Monday).

UAE President earlier arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday and was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a number of ministers and senior officials.

During the last meeting, Islamabad and Abu Dhabi reviewed the bilateral ties and exchanged views to enhance joint cooperation in a way that serves both nations and their peoples.

PM Shehbaz, UAE president discuss ways to boost bilateral ties in Rahim Yar Khan

The premier and UAE President also discussed various cooperation paths, especially in the fields of economy, trade, and development.

UAE President's visit comes on the heels of Shehbaz's visit to UAE as top leaders visited friendly nations as forex reserves held by the country’s central bank fell to a critical level amid worst economic crisis.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 29, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.9 266.15
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.7
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.09 802.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 23.51 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.53

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Karachi PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Islamabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Peshawar PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Quetta PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Sialkot PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Attock PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Gujranwala PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Jehlum PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Multan PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Bahawalpur PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Gujrat PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Nawabshah PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Chakwal PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Hyderabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Nowshehra PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Sargodha PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Faisalabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Mirpur PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280

