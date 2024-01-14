Search

PAKvNZ: New Zealand set 195-run target for Pakistan to win 2nd T20

01:08 PM | 14 Jan, 2024
New Zealand set a challenging target of 195 runs for Pakistan in the second T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Sunday.

Finn Allen emerged as the standout performer for the home side, unleashing a spectacular assault on the Pakistani bowlers. The 24-year-old right-hander crafted a rapid innings of 74 runs from just 41 balls, featuring seven fours and five sixes, giving New Zealand a solid start. However, the momentum waned after Allen’s dismissal in the 13th over, courtesy of Usama Mir’s googly.

At 137-2 in 13 overs, New Zealand appeared poised for a substantial total, but after Allen’s departure, they managed to add only 57 runs in the remaining seven overs. The Pakistani bowlers staged a remarkable comeback, limiting the in-form Kiwis to a total of 194 runs, a chaseable target.

Haris Rauf played a pivotal role, taking three wickets in the 19th over and emerging as Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in the match. All of the visiting team’s bowlers, except skipper Shaheen Afridi, made crucial contributions with wickets.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Shaheen Afridi led an unchanged playing XI for Pakistan, sticking with the lineup from the previous match, where they suffered a 46-run defeat. Meanwhile, the Black Caps replaced Matt Henry with Mitchell Santner, who was unavailable for the first T20I due to a last-minute injury.

With a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series, New Zealand remains in a strong position.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi ©, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson ©, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

