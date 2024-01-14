Karachi Weather Update: Fog, cold wave to continue in Sindh - Check complete forecast here

Pakistan has been experiencing extreme winters for the last couple of weeks and the temperatures in parts of the country, including in Sindh. Amid the adverse weather in Karachi, and Sindh, there has been delay in trains, road travel.

In its latest advisory, Met Office forecast cold and dry weather for Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh.

PMD said continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan, including in country's largest city Karachi.

Karachi Temperature Today

In the next 12 hours, the minimum temperature of port city will likely remain between 9-11 degrees Celsius.

Karachi Rain Update

Under current weather conditions, there are no chances of downpours in Karachi or in other Sindh regions and cold weather will continue.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 125, which is Unhealthy.

Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during next 02 days.

Met Office warns citizens to be cautious. Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog.