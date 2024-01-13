Search

PakistanWeather

Islamabad Weather Update: Capital shivers in biting cold as temperature dips

Web Desk
12:04 PM | 13 Jan, 2024
Islamabad Weather Update: Capital shivers in biting cold as temperature dips

The cold wave continues to tighten in Pakistan's capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 5 degrees on Saturday morning.

PMD said cold wave is likely to persist in the coming week as well as day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in twin cities. Met Office said frost is likely to occur at few places in Islamabad during morning hours. 

Air and road travel also faced delays at Islamabad airport, while road travel remained suspended in early hours due to dense fog.

In its fresh advisory, PMD said a shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country. It said citizens are advised to be cautious. Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog.

Islamabad Rain Update

On Saturdzy, there is no prediction of rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi or other parts of the region.

Islamabad temperature today

Amid the extremely cold weather, the temperature in the capital hovers around 5-15degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at around 55 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 3km/h. UV Index was recorded low with visibility around 2km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The air quality of the city was recorded at over 230 which is Very Unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Pakistan Weather outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures in Pakistan

Skardu-07, Leh -06, Gupis -05, Kalam -04, Gilgit, Hunza and Astore -03.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:18 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Motorway Fog Update: M-1, M-3, M-5 among several motorways closed ...

06:14 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

Islamabad police establish first cyber crime investigation unit to ...

02:25 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Strong earthquake jolts Lahore, Islamabad and parts of Pakistan

01:28 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Chill sets in KP as capital braces for ...

12:10 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Cold wave, fog to persist as Punjab capital ...

05:46 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Punjab extends winter vacation for schools, postpones exams amid ...

Most viewed

12:51 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Cold spell to intensify in capital as Met ...

10:06 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

PTI all set to announce candidates for General Election 2024 in next ...

10:02 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

General elections 2024: PTI unveils list of candidates for Peshawar ...

11:59 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

PML-N announces party candidates in Punjab for General Election 2024

02:47 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Justice Mazahar Naqvi resigns as Supreme Court judge amid misconduct ...

09:53 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Defence secretary writes to services chiefs, seeks action against ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:28 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Supreme Court resumes hearing on ECP's petition against PTI’s bat symbol

Horoscope

08:38 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 13 Jan forex rates

LAHORE – Pakistani currency managed to further recoup losses against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies in open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 13 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a marginal increase on Saturday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 13 January 2024

On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs216,500 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,615.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,400, 21 karat rate at Rs193,200 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,600.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Karachi PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Islamabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Peshawar PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Quetta PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Sialkot PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Attock PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Gujranwala PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Jehlum PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Multan PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Bahawalpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Gujrat PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Nawabshah PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Chakwal PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Hyderabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Nowshehra PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Sargodha PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Faisalabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Mirpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: