Islamabad Weather Update: Capital shivers in biting cold as temperature dips

The cold wave continues to tighten in Pakistan's capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 5 degrees on Saturday morning.

PMD said cold wave is likely to persist in the coming week as well as day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in twin cities. Met Office said frost is likely to occur at few places in Islamabad during morning hours.

Air and road travel also faced delays at Islamabad airport, while road travel remained suspended in early hours due to dense fog.

In its fresh advisory, PMD said a shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country. It said citizens are advised to be cautious. Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog.

Islamabad Rain Update

On Saturdzy, there is no prediction of rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi or other parts of the region.

Islamabad temperature today

Amid the extremely cold weather, the temperature in the capital hovers around 5-15degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at around 55 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 3km/h. UV Index was recorded low with visibility around 2km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The air quality of the city was recorded at over 230 which is Very Unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Pakistan Weather outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures in Pakistan

Skardu-07, Leh -06, Gupis -05, Kalam -04, Gilgit, Hunza and Astore -03.