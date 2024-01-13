Search

Pakistan

Supreme Court resumes hearing on ECP's petition against PTI’s bat symbol

Web Desk
12:28 PM | 13 Jan, 2024
Supreme Court had on Saturday resumed the hearing on the 'bat' symbol case of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf as ECP challenged Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) decision to restore the PTI’s bat election symbol.

A bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Musarrat Hilali is hearing the case.

The development comes as Peshawar High Court declared ECP's move of revoking PTI’s ‘bat’ electoral symbol and rejecting its intra-party polls.

Later, polls body moved Supreme Court, contending that the high court’s decision was in violation of the Constitution and the law.

Saturday Hearing

CJP Qazi Faez Isa, who is leading the bench, asked PTI lawyer for evidence to support the claim that ECP made the move over pressure from the powerful quarters.

PTI counsel Hamid Khan and Ali Zafar came to the rostrum to proceed today's hearing which is being streamed online on SC website and YouTube channel.

Chief Justice emphasized that only making accusations on social media or in the media is not enough, and asked PTI counsel to prove the allegations of establishment interference.

The top judge urged PTI to specify source of alleged malice when making accusations. 

More to follow...

