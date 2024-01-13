LPG price increased by Rs40 per kg

Domestic cylinder has become more expensive due to increase in LPG price by Rs 40 per kg.
LPG dealers said in a statement that the recent price hike is unjustified, Ogra had fixed the official price of 3026 per domestic cylinder and 256 per kg for January, "but the mafia is increasing the price unjustly by creating artificial shortage."
Artificial shortage of gas has pushed the price to Rs 300 due to which domestic cylinders are being sold for Rs 3450 to Rs 355 while OGRA and the government are silent and helpless.
Reports suggest that the gas is not available anywhere in the country at the official price.
On the other hand, gas consumers are protesting against the illegal increase in LPG price. Consumers say that all this is happening with the connivance of OGRA and government agencies.
Earlier this month, OGRA announced a rise in LPG prices with effect from January 1, 2024.
The updated prices indicated a rise of Rs1.57 per kg, bringing the total cost to Rs256.43 per kg.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency managed to further recoup losses against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies in open bank market.
On Saturday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a marginal increase on Saturday amid a positive trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs216,500 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,615.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,400, 21 karat rate at Rs193,200 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,600.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Karachi
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Quetta
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Attock
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Multan
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
