Pakistan sends 4th aid consignment for people in Gaza

Pakistan sends fourth consignment of relief goods to Gaza from Nur Khan Air base by a special flight of the Pakistan Air Force.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan, Ahmed Jawad Rabi'i, the NDMA, the Armed Forces, and Jalil Abbas Jilani, the acting Foreign Minister, were all present at the airbase.

Speaking on this occasion, Jalil Abbas Jilani expressed full support to the Palestinian people.

He condemned Israel’s use of disproportionate and indiscriminate force against civilians, especially women and children in Gaza.

The foreign minister also reiterated full support to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. He called for an immediate ceasefire as well as ensuring the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Palestinian ambassador expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government for the aid supplies.

Essential supplies such as hygiene kits, dry food products, and surgical and medical supplies are included in the fourth relief shipment.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Jan-2024/pakistan-sends-3rd-consignment-of-aid-for-people-in-gaza

