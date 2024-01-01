OGRA announces another increase in LPG price

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) announced a rise in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices on Monday.

With effect from January 1, 2024, the updated prices indicate a rise of Rs1.57 per kg, bringing the total cost to Rs256.43 per kg.

The change will have an impact on customers who are already facing economic difficulties.

The 11.8 kilogramme household cylinder now costs Rs3,025 after an increase of Rs18.52 due to price changes. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder in December will be Rs 3,007.

The notification has been issued, and the revised prices are now in effect.