Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Nepra notifies 75 paisa per unit cut for DISCOs, 49 paisa for K-Electric

Nepra Notifies 75 Paisa Per Unit Cut For Discos 49 Paisa For K Electric

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday notified 75 paisa and 49 paisa per unit decrease in power tariff for consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric, respectively for November and October under monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

On behalf of DISCO, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) in its petition to the power regulatory has sought 63 paisa per unit decrease in FCA for November 2024 while K-Electric sought 27 paisa per unit cut in the tariff for October 2024.

However, the Authority slashed the tariff 75 paisa and 49 paisa per unit respectively for the DISCOs and K-Electric for the said months, said a notification.

The reduction would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up-to 300 units, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), Prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for pre-paid tariff and agriculture Consumers of all the XWDISCOs.

It is also clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 7 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 278.4 280.1
EUR Euro 288.75 291.5
GBP UK Pound Sterling 348 351.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.55 76.2
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.9 74.45
AUD Australian Dollar 173.75 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 736.4 744.4
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.97 38.37
DKK Danish Krone 38.08 38.48
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.19 3.28
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895.5 905
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.27 61.87
NZD New Zealand Dollar 154.13 156.13
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.2 24.5
OMR Omani Riyal 720.75 729.25
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.86 76.56
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.25 206.25
SEK Swedish Krona 24.76 25.06
CHF Swiss Franc 307.08 309.88
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search