'20pc salary increment for govt employees on the cards in Budget 2024-25'

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is expected to present Budget 2024-25 on June 12 in the National Assembly, with people closely watching updates on salary, and pension increments and new taxes.

Reports in local media suggest that Ministry of Finance unveiled initial proposals to hike salaries for government employees. There is potential salary increase of 15 to 20 percent for federal employees, while the final decision will be made by Prime Minister and cabinet members.

Pakistani government is chalking out tax reforms, salary update with cautious approach as International Monetary Fund (IMF) stressed cost reductions and pension reforms, suggesting that substantial increases in salaries and pensions may not be feasible.

The pressure from lender and masses creates challenging situation for the government, which must balance fiscal responsibility with the need to support its employees.

Salary Update in Budget 2024-25

One proposal involves raising monetization policy for bureaucrats. For officers up to grade 20, an increase from Rs 65,000 to Rs 105,000 has been proposed. For grade 21 officers, the monetization is proposed to rise from Rs 75,000 to Rs 120,000, and for grade 22 officers, from Rs 95,000 to Rs 155,000.

There are proposals for increase in medical and conveyance allowances for employees in grades 1 to 16. .