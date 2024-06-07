Eid ul Adha Moon Sighting 2024: Ruet committee meets today to sight Dhul Hijjah crescent

ISLAMABAD – Ruet e Hilal Committee, Pakistan’s central moon sighting body, is meeting today to observe Dhul Hijjah crescent moon, and announcement for Eid ul Adha will be made today.

The 10th day of Dhul Hijjah is celebrated as Eid Al-Adha, also known as the "festival of sacrifice," which is one of Islam's major religious festivals.

Tuet members will hold visual observations in different cities and will record testimonies from various regions. The key meeting will be held in Karachi on Friday to sight Dhul Hijjah moon. The meeting will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Pakistan’s central moon sighting committee is set to convene on Friday to observe crescent moon for the Islamic month. This last month coincides with annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage, which attracts millions of Muslims to Saudi Arabia.

Eid Ul Adha Pakistan 2024

As per Met Office prediction, Eid ul Adha is expected to be held on June 17, 2024 (Monday). Offiiclas predict the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah is likely to be sighted today on June 7.

Eid ul adha Saudi Arabia

Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has announced that June 7 will be the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, following the sighting of the crescent moon on Thursday evening.

June 7 marks the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage season this year, with the first day of Eid Al Adha falling on the 10th of Dhu Al Hijjah. Arafat Day, which is observed on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, will be on June 15.

In contrast, Oman has announced that the crescent moon was not sighted in the Sultanate. June 8, will be the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Eid Al Adha in Oman will be celebrated on Monday, June 17.