'Laptops for All': Pakistani govt announces interest-free laptops for students under PM Youth Program

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is rolling out 'Laptop for All' scheme for Pakistani students under Youth Initiative.

During a recent press conference, Rana Mashhood, chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP), announced Laptop for All scheme, which will enable students to obtain laptops from interest-free banks.

Laptops for All 2024

PML-N leader said the government is working to provide students with interest-free laptops from banks, with a decision expected in the next two or three days.

He mentioned that Laptops for All scheme will be incorporated into the next fiscal budget despite financial challenges, including stern conditions from IMF.

He also mentioned that due to the interim government and the short time available for the new government to prepare the budget, laptops were not distributed to students.