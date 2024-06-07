PTI moves toward political stability under Imran Khan’s new directives to ease tensions

ISLAMABAD – Incarcerated Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to soften his stance and directed his party leaders to engage with contacts both within and outside Parliament to ease the ongoing political tensions.
Reports in local media claimed that PTI leadership will start talks with various political parties outside Parliament, while its lawmakers will also improve relations with parties in the ruling alliance.
The recent development comes after Khan's interaction with Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, during a Supreme Court hearing a day earlier. CJP Isa suggested that Khan should engage with the Parliament to help address Pakistan’s issues, pushing for country's progress.
Khan, who remained behind bars August last year, lamented political "victimization" since his removal from power in April 2022.
After recent development, a three-member committee of PTI will establish contact and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is involved in backdoor communications with various stakeholders.
Khan's partysupport state to achieve political and economic stability and reduce tensions. The party will proceed by negotiating on various issues, including Senate and National Assembly committees, the sources added.
