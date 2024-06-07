Another 'electric shock' for Karachiites as power tariff up by Rs10 per unit

KARACHI – There is no respite for power consumers in Pakistan as power tariff has increased again by Rs10 per unit.
A notification shared by NEPRA suggests that the electricity tariff has been increased due to monthly Fuel Charge Adjustments (FCA) for July 2023 to March 2024.
Electric consumers in port city of Karachi will face additional charges from June to September 2024: Rs2.68 per unit in June, Rs3.11 per unit in July, Rs3.22 per unit in August, and Rs1 per unit in September. However, these increased tariffs will not apply to Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers.
Furthermore, NEPRA approved Rs3.3 per unit increase for power distribution companies (DISCOs) other than K-electric, citing fuel charges adjustments. This hike also excludes EVCS and lifeline consumers. Consequently, consumers will see higher electricity bills starting in June.
Earlier, NEPRA jacked up electricity price by Rs3.76 per unit due to quarterly fuel adjustments, applicable for June, July, and August.
This resulted in additional rates of Rs1.90 per unit in June and Rs0.93 per unit in July and August, leading to higher electricity bills for consumers.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.5
|74.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
