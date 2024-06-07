Another 'electric shock' for Karachiites as power tariff up by Rs10 per unit

KARACHI – There is no respite for power consumers in Pakistan as power tariff has increased again by Rs10 per unit.

A notification shared by NEPRA suggests that the electricity tariff has been increased due to monthly Fuel Charge Adjustments (FCA) for July 2023 to March 2024.

Electric consumers in port city of Karachi will face additional charges from June to September 2024: Rs2.68 per unit in June, Rs3.11 per unit in July, Rs3.22 per unit in August, and Rs1 per unit in September. However, these increased tariffs will not apply to Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers.

Furthermore, NEPRA approved Rs3.3 per unit increase for power distribution companies (DISCOs) other than K-electric, citing fuel charges adjustments. This hike also excludes EVCS and lifeline consumers. Consequently, consumers will see higher electricity bills starting in June.

Earlier, NEPRA jacked up electricity price by Rs3.76 per unit due to quarterly fuel adjustments, applicable for June, July, and August.

This resulted in additional rates of Rs1.90 per unit in June and Rs0.93 per unit in July and August, leading to higher electricity bills for consumers.