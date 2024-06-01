Nepra approves Rs3.76 per unit increase in electricity price

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Saturday approved an increase of Rs3.76 per unit in electricity price on account of quarterly fuel cost adjustment.

The decision will put an additional burden of Rs46.61 billion on electricity consumers, who are already paying exorbitant prices.

The amount would be recovered in three months – June, July and August – in electricity bills. The government would recover Rs1.90 per unit in June while 93 pasias per unit will be collected in July and August each.

Reports said that the power tariff has been increased in wake of third quarterly adjustment.

A day earlier, petrol price in Pakistan was cut by Rs4.74 per litre and the price of diesel by Rs3.80 per litre.

The federal government reduced the price of petrol for the third consecutive fortnightly review, amid decline in global oil prices. The new petrol price is Rs268.36 per litre, down from Rs273.10 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs3.86 per litre, bringing it to Rs270.22 per litre from the previous Rs274.08 per litre.