Robbers loot Rawalpindi citizens going to attend funeral prayers

RAWALPINDI – A gang of dacoits looted people who were going to attend funeral procession in limits of Saddar police station in Rawalpindi.

The incident took place near Shahpur graveyard when the armed robbers intercepted nine people and took away their mobile phones, motorcycles, cash and other belongings.

A victim told police that he was going to offer funeral prayers with other individuals when four armed dacoits intercepted them near the Cemetery. The value of the snatched items have been estimated at Rs500,000.

Another victim told media that they called the police helpline but the officials did not reach the spot timely.

The police stated that a case of the robbery has been registered, adding that an investigation has been launched arrest the suspects.

A day earlier, three students of Rangers Cadet College were robbed by two dacoits in garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Reports said the students were on their way back to college after eating food at a hotel near Chakri Adda when they were intercepted by the armed robbers.

The dacoits took away three mobile phones, Rs9,000 cash and their identity cards. They fled from the scene by foot.