Search

Sports

‘Sadi Vari Oye’ – PCB releases electrifying anthem for T20 World Cup 2024

03:38 PM | 1 Jun, 2024
‘Sadi Vari Oye’ – PCB releases electrifying anthem for T20 World Cup 2024
Source: social media

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday released its anthem for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which is all set to take place in the USA and West Indies from 1 to 29 June, 2024.

“This anthem is a tribute to the unwavering spirit of our fans who cheer for the Pakistan cricket team through every triumph and challenge. Let's unite, celebrate, and fuel our team's journey to conquer the world. Pakistan Zindabad!’ read the official statement.

Curated and produced by Khayal Films, the anthem features Farhan Zameer, Nehaal Naseem, Tehseen W. Chishty, Arif Lohar & Khwaja Faheem.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/i2IF6JpsynM?si=ljQHTCWN-45Qkh2h" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Pakistan cricket team has reached the US to participate in the mega cricket event. The Team Green will take on the US in Dallas in its opening match on June 6.  However, Pakistan will lock horns with arch-rival India on June 9.

Sports

03:38 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

‘Sadi Vari Oye’ – PCB releases electrifying anthem for T20 ...

09:51 PM | 31 May, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Can India and Pakistan meet twice?

05:14 PM | 31 May, 2024

Babar Azam-led Pakistan team flies to US for T20 World Cup 2024

01:33 PM | 31 May, 2024

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan set new record in T20

10:41 PM | 30 May, 2024

PAKvsENG: England win T20 series against Pakistan as Green Shirts ...

08:50 PM | 30 May, 2024

Pakistan-India cricket match: New York beefs up security for June 9 ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:13 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Vietnam ambassador’s wife goes missing in Islamabad 

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 1 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 1, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15  280.15 
Euro EUR 299  302 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.48 748.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.57 172.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: