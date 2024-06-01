‘Sadi Vari Oye’ – PCB releases electrifying anthem for T20 World Cup 2024

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday released its anthem for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which is all set to take place in the USA and West Indies from 1 to 29 June, 2024.
“This anthem is a tribute to the unwavering spirit of our fans who cheer for the Pakistan cricket team through every triumph and challenge. Let's unite, celebrate, and fuel our team's journey to conquer the world. Pakistan Zindabad!’ read the official statement.
Curated and produced by Khayal Films, the anthem features Farhan Zameer, Nehaal Naseem, Tehseen W. Chishty, Arif Lohar & Khwaja Faheem.
Pakistan cricket team has reached the US to participate in the mega cricket event. The Team Green will take on the US in Dallas in its opening match on June 6. However, Pakistan will lock horns with arch-rival India on June 9.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 1, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
