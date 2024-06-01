‘Sadi Vari Oye’ – PCB releases electrifying anthem for T20 World Cup 2024

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday released its anthem for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which is all set to take place in the USA and West Indies from 1 to 29 June, 2024.

“This anthem is a tribute to the unwavering spirit of our fans who cheer for the Pakistan cricket team through every triumph and challenge. Let's unite, celebrate, and fuel our team's journey to conquer the world. Pakistan Zindabad!’ read the official statement.

Curated and produced by Khayal Films, the anthem features Farhan Zameer, Nehaal Naseem, Tehseen W. Chishty, Arif Lohar & Khwaja Faheem.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/i2IF6JpsynM?si=ljQHTCWN-45Qkh2h" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Pakistan cricket team has reached the US to participate in the mega cricket event. The Team Green will take on the US in Dallas in its opening match on June 6. However, Pakistan will lock horns with arch-rival India on June 9.