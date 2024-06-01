Missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador found in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – In a significant development, the Islamabad police have successfully located the wife of the Vietnamese ambassador to Pakistan, who was found at the sports club in F-9 Park.

The wife of the Vietnamese ambassador had been reported missing, prompting Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to contact the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, instructing him to take immediate action to ensure her safe recovery.

Acting swiftly, the Islamabad police located the ambassador's wife at the F-9 Park sports club. According to the police, she was safely reunited with her husband and returned home.

This successful operation highlights the diligence and efficiency of the Islamabad police, who promptly found the missing person and ensured her safe return. The swift resolution has been widely praised on social media.