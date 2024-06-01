Missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador found in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – In a significant development, the Islamabad police have successfully located the wife of the Vietnamese ambassador to Pakistan, who was found at the sports club in F-9 Park.
The wife of the Vietnamese ambassador had been reported missing, prompting Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to contact the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, instructing him to take immediate action to ensure her safe recovery.
Acting swiftly, the Islamabad police located the ambassador's wife at the F-9 Park sports club. According to the police, she was safely reunited with her husband and returned home.
This successful operation highlights the diligence and efficiency of the Islamabad police, who promptly found the missing person and ensured her safe return. The swift resolution has been widely praised on social media.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 1, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
