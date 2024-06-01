Helen Mary Roberts becomes first christian woman brigadier in Pakistan army

In a landmark achievement highlighting religious inclusivity within the Pakistan Army, Helen Mary Roberts has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier, becoming the first Christian woman officer to achieve this rank in the country's armed forces.

Roberts, a distinguished member of the Pakistan Army Medical Corps, has been elevated to the brigadier rank, a position that entails significant responsibilities, including potential service in the battlefield and oversight of key operations as a staff officer. This historic promotion underscores the Pakistan Army's commitment to fostering diversity and providing equal opportunities for advancement to individuals from various religious backgrounds.

Brigadier Roberts' promotion is a milestone for the Christian community, marking the first time in over seven decades that a woman from this minority group has ascended to such a high rank in the Pakistan Army. Her achievement is being celebrated widely, with many extending their congratulations for her dedication and exemplary service.

The Christian community, which is the second-largest minority in Pakistan, has a notable presence in the country's military. Members of this community serve in various capacities, contributing significantly to the nation's defense and development.

Last year, during an event, Army Chief General Asim Munir praised the Christian community for their substantial contributions to Pakistan's national progress. He highlighted their exemplary role in defending the country and emphasized the importance of interfaith harmony in achieving Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision of a united and progressive Pakistan. General Munir's remarks reflect the profound respect and appreciation for the Christian community's role within the military and the nation at large.

Brigadier Helen Mary Roberts' promotion not only sets a precedent for religious and gender inclusivity but also serves as an inspiration for many in the Christian community and beyond. Her achievement resonates with the broader vision of a diverse and cohesive Pakistan, where individuals from all backgrounds can aspire to the highest echelons of service and leadership.