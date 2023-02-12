Search

Pakistan

DG Khaqan Murtaza accused of inflicting Rs2,000 billion losses to CAA

02:48 PM | 12 Feb, 2023
DG Khaqan Murtaza accused of inflicting Rs2,000 billion losses to CAA
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Civil Aviation Authority Director General Khaqan Murtaza and his team have been accused of inflicting a loss of Rs2,000 billion to the department through negligence and corrupt practices.

The allegations were leveled by CAA Officers Association President Zarin Gul Durrani in a letter to the secretary aviation. However, the director general has rejected the allegations as baseless and termed it an attempt to damage the reputation of CAA.

In the letter, Durran claimed the DG caused irreparable losses to the national carrier, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), in a matter related to fake licences, adding that the CAA chief also failed to recover over Rs300 billion from PIA. She also alleged him of nepotism, saying Murtaza appointed his relatives and friends at different posts in the aviation authority.

She has asked the secretary aviation to send the case against Khaqan Murtaza to the Federal Investigation Agency for transparent investigation.

On the other hand, the DG CAA has termed the allegations a reaction of his merit-based and zero-tolerance for corruption policies. He said such elements have had been attempted to create such rumours for their personal gains.

CAA suspends flight operations of five Pakistani companies over license dispute

Pakistan

Pakistan sends more relief aid as Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 28,000

01:56 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Blasphemy accused burnt to death in Nankana Sahib in latest mob lynching

01:52 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

SBP’s forex reserves slips below $3 billion amid talks with IMF

07:59 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Suzuki increases car prices by up to Rs350,000 (Check new rates here)

11:06 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

Fact check: Has the fee for Pakistani passport risen to Rs 70,000?

06:19 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Blow to PML-N as Shahid Khaqan Abbasi quits as party senior vice president

10:49 AM | 1 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

DG Khaqan Murtaza accused of inflicting Rs2,000 billion losses to CAA

02:48 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 12, 2023

08:00 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 12, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.03 269.53
Euro EUR 288.93 289.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.8 326.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.16 73.46
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.8 742.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: