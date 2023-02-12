DG Khaqan Murtaza accused of inflicting Rs2,000 billion losses to CAA

ISLAMABAD – Civil Aviation Authority Director General Khaqan Murtaza and his team have been accused of inflicting a loss of Rs2,000 billion to the department through negligence and corrupt practices.

The allegations were leveled by CAA Officers Association President Zarin Gul Durrani in a letter to the secretary aviation. However, the director general has rejected the allegations as baseless and termed it an attempt to damage the reputation of CAA.

In the letter, Durran claimed the DG caused irreparable losses to the national carrier, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), in a matter related to fake licences, adding that the CAA chief also failed to recover over Rs300 billion from PIA. She also alleged him of nepotism, saying Murtaza appointed his relatives and friends at different posts in the aviation authority.

She has asked the secretary aviation to send the case against Khaqan Murtaza to the Federal Investigation Agency for transparent investigation.

On the other hand, the DG CAA has termed the allegations a reaction of his merit-based and zero-tolerance for corruption policies. He said such elements have had been attempted to create such rumours for their personal gains.