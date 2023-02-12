Ronaldo’s jersey donated for Turkiye Syria earthquake victims auctioned for over Rs57 million

RIYADH – Deadly seismic activity in southern Turkey and northern Syria inflicted massive damages across the region where thousands of people have lost their lives and hundreds of buildings have flattened amid chilling-cold weather.
The death toll from Feb 6’s earthquakes has surpassed 28,000 and will no doubt soar further as efforts are underway to recover those trapped under the debris amid fading hopes of more survivors. The devastating quakes have jolted people across the world where renowned figures are urging public and fellow celebrities to contribute to help the victims.
Recently, Turkish footballer Merih Demiral called on the international players to play their role in the tough times and donate their jerseys for auction so relief aid could be arranged for the victims in Turkiye and Syria.
Among other players, top soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo donated his personal jersey for the cause and it has received highest bid. Reports said the jersey was sold for $212,450 (around Rs57.2 million as of today’s exchange rate) .
Earlier, famous football player Lionel Messi has reportedly donated humanitarian aid worth 3.5 million euros via his foundation to the earthquake sites.
