Pakistan beat India to clinch Asian Junior Squash Championship

CHENNAI – Pakistan's junior squash team outclassed India to clinch the 21st Asian Junior Squash Championship on Sunday.
Pakistani duo of Noor Zaman and Hamaz Khan outclassed their opponents to bag the competition 2-0 in the eastern Indian city of Chennai to secure the title for Pakistan.
Hamza slammed Paarth Ambani 11-7, 11-5, and Noor Zaman beat Krishna Mishra 12-10, 9-11, 13-11, and 11-9.
Pakistan wins Asian junior team squash championship, beating India 2-0 in the final. pic.twitter.com/JpRt2nP3dM— Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) February 12, 2023
Previously in the event, the boys in green outfoxed Malaysia 2-0 to move into the final, unleashing attacks to grab the final.
