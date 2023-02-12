Pakistan, US all set for mid-level defence dialogue to boost security cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad and Washington are all set to step up their security cooperation as two strategic allies will hold mid-level defence dialogue from tomorrow to further cement ties.

The 2nd round of the Pakistan-US mid-level defence dialogue will kickstart from February 13 in Washington where the Chief of General Staff will lead Pakistan’s inter-agency delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Staff Headquarters and three Services Headquarters.

The other side will be represented by the Office of the Undersecretary of Defence.

Both sides will exchange issues of bilateral defence, and security cooperation during the four-day defence dialogue that will continue till February 16.

Earlier in 2021, Pakistan and US held the first round of the Dialogue in South Asian nation.

Washington valued bilateral ties to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest in counterterrorism and border security with Pakistan.