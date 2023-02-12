Pakistan, US all set for mid-level defence dialogue to boost security cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad and Washington are all set to step up their security cooperation as two strategic allies will hold mid-level defence dialogue from tomorrow to further cement ties.
The 2nd round of the Pakistan-US mid-level defence dialogue will kickstart from February 13 in Washington where the Chief of General Staff will lead Pakistan’s inter-agency delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Staff Headquarters and three Services Headquarters.
The other side will be represented by the Office of the Undersecretary of Defence.
Both sides will exchange issues of bilateral defence, and security cooperation during the four-day defence dialogue that will continue till February 16.
Earlier in 2021, Pakistan and US held the first round of the Dialogue in South Asian nation.
Washington valued bilateral ties to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest in counterterrorism and border security with Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 12, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|269.03
|269.53
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
