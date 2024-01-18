World powers react to Pak-Iran escalation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday targeted terrorist hideouts in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province, responding to Iran's airspace violation less than 48 hours earlier.

Iran had conducted strikes against what it termed "terrorist" targets in Pakistan, causing casualties, including at least two children.

The international community, including major global powers and regional players, has responded to these events, with a consensus urging both nations to pursue dialogue to prevent further escalation.

United States

Despite its usual differences with Tehran, the United States condemned the Iranian strikes in Pakistan, Iraq, and Syria. The State Department criticised Iran for violating the sovereign borders of its neighbours and questioned its claims of countering terrorism while being a leading funder of instability in the region.

China

Beijing called for "calm and restraint" and offered to mediate between the two countries. The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson expressed hope for a peaceful resolution through consultations and dialogue.

India

India maintained a neutral stance, stating that the matter is between Iran and Pakistan. The official spokesperson emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and acknowledged countries' actions in self-defense.

Turkiye

Turkey's foreign ministry called for restraint and common sense from Iran, Iraq, and Pakistan. They emphasised resolving issues through friendship and brotherhood, respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged both Iran and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions.

Russia

Russia urged Iran and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint and resolve differences through diplomacy to avoid playing into the hands of those seeking regional chaos. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed regret over the situation, emphasizing the importance of coordination with the authorities of the sovereign country in any anti-terrorist operation on its territory.

European Union

The European Union expressed deep concern about the escalating violence in the Middle East. EU spokesman Peter Stano highlighted the attacks' impact on sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the destabilizing effect on the region.

Afghanistan

The Taliban's foreign ministry advocated resolving disputes through diplomacy and dialogue, urging the two neighbouring countries to pursue peaceful means.