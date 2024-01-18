Search

WorldPakistan

World powers react to Pak-Iran escalation

Web Desk
08:17 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
World powers react to Pak-Iran escalation
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday targeted terrorist hideouts in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province, responding to Iran's airspace violation less than 48 hours earlier. 

Iran had conducted strikes against what it termed "terrorist" targets in Pakistan, causing casualties, including at least two children.

The international community, including major global powers and regional players, has responded to these events, with a consensus urging both nations to pursue dialogue to prevent further escalation.

United States

Despite its usual differences with Tehran, the United States condemned the Iranian strikes in Pakistan, Iraq, and Syria. The State Department criticised Iran for violating the sovereign borders of its neighbours and questioned its claims of countering terrorism while being a leading funder of instability in the region.

China

Beijing called for "calm and restraint" and offered to mediate between the two countries. The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson expressed hope for a peaceful resolution through consultations and dialogue.

India

India maintained a neutral stance, stating that the matter is between Iran and Pakistan. The official spokesperson emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and acknowledged countries' actions in self-defense.

Turkiye

Turkey's foreign ministry called for restraint and common sense from Iran, Iraq, and Pakistan. They emphasised resolving issues through friendship and brotherhood, respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged both Iran and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions.

Russia

Russia urged Iran and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint and resolve differences through diplomacy to avoid playing into the hands of those seeking regional chaos. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed regret over the situation, emphasizing the importance of coordination with the authorities of the sovereign country in any anti-terrorist operation on its territory.

European Union

The European Union expressed deep concern about the escalating violence in the Middle East. EU spokesman Peter Stano highlighted the attacks' impact on sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the destabilizing effect on the region.

Afghanistan

The Taliban's foreign ministry advocated resolving disputes through diplomacy and dialogue, urging the two neighbouring countries to pursue peaceful means.

Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan hits back Iran in retaliation to deadly air strikes

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:05 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan raises concern over Pak-Iran attacks

07:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Pakistan-origin terrorists 'Sarmachars' targeted in military strikes ...

05:29 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar convenes NSC meeting amid Pak-Iran escalation

04:42 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Iran summons Pakistani charge d’affaires to lodge protest over ...

04:29 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar, Saudi FM discuss regional developments in Davos amid Iran ...

03:25 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Mudassar Tipu reaches back Islamabad

Most viewed

09:02 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Iran launches air attacks in Pakistan, leaving ties between two sides ...

09:05 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan hits back Iran in retaliation ...

11:39 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Petrol price decreased for next fortnight

02:04 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

'Marg Bar Sarmachar': What does this Pakistani military operation on ...

04:07 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran after airstrikes: FO

04:20 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 violence case

Advertisement

Latest

09:52 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Nawaz addresses first election rally in Hafizabad after months of silence

Gold & Silver Rate

05:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices

Forex

Pakistani Rupee loses more value to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 18 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.9 752.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 40.85 41.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.98 918.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.47 735.47
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 325.45 327.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.92 8.07

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 18 January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: