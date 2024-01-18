World powers react to Pak-Iran escalation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday targeted terrorist hideouts in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province, responding to Iran's airspace violation less than 48 hours earlier.
Iran had conducted strikes against what it termed "terrorist" targets in Pakistan, causing casualties, including at least two children.
The international community, including major global powers and regional players, has responded to these events, with a consensus urging both nations to pursue dialogue to prevent further escalation.
United States
Despite its usual differences with Tehran, the United States condemned the Iranian strikes in Pakistan, Iraq, and Syria. The State Department criticised Iran for violating the sovereign borders of its neighbours and questioned its claims of countering terrorism while being a leading funder of instability in the region.
China
Beijing called for "calm and restraint" and offered to mediate between the two countries. The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson expressed hope for a peaceful resolution through consultations and dialogue.
India
India maintained a neutral stance, stating that the matter is between Iran and Pakistan. The official spokesperson emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and acknowledged countries' actions in self-defense.
Turkiye
Turkey's foreign ministry called for restraint and common sense from Iran, Iraq, and Pakistan. They emphasised resolving issues through friendship and brotherhood, respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged both Iran and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions.
Russia
Russia urged Iran and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint and resolve differences through diplomacy to avoid playing into the hands of those seeking regional chaos. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed regret over the situation, emphasizing the importance of coordination with the authorities of the sovereign country in any anti-terrorist operation on its territory.
European Union
The European Union expressed deep concern about the escalating violence in the Middle East. EU spokesman Peter Stano highlighted the attacks' impact on sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the destabilizing effect on the region.
Afghanistan
The Taliban's foreign ministry advocated resolving disputes through diplomacy and dialogue, urging the two neighbouring countries to pursue peaceful means.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.9
|752.9
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.85
|41.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.98
|918.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.47
|735.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.45
|327.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.92
|8.07
