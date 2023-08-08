General elections can be delayed until March 2024: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD – General elections in Pakistan which are slated to take place later this year can be delayed until Spring 2024, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said as the government decided to hold elections under the new census.
Speaking in a prime-time show on a private news channel, the security czar said the delimitation of constituencies will take months and polls will be held in late February or in early March 2024.
Calling fresh delimitation a constitutional obligation for general elections, Sanaullah said two general elections cannot be held on the basis of one census. He further mentioned that several political parties expressed concerns over the results of the 2023 census.
Minister further mentioned that no name has been finalised for the interim prime minister.
The ruling alliance decided to dissolve National Assembly on August 9, allowing the electoral authority to delay polls.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 08, 2023.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.5
|294.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371.8
|375.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.4
|82.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.8
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.58
|771.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.17
|942.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329
|331.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.