General elections can be delayed until March 2024: Rana Sanaullah

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 8 Aug, 2023
Source: Rana Sana Ullah Khan (Facebook)

ISLAMABAD – General elections in Pakistan which are slated to take place later this year can be delayed until Spring 2024, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said as the government decided to hold elections under the new census.

Speaking in a prime-time show on a private news channel, the security czar said the delimitation of constituencies will take months and polls will be held in late February or in early March 2024.

Calling fresh delimitation a constitutional obligation for general elections, Sanaullah said two general elections cannot be held on the basis of one census. He further mentioned that several political parties expressed concerns over the results of the 2023 census.

Minister further mentioned that no name has been finalised for the interim prime minister.

The ruling alliance decided to dissolve National Assembly on August 9, allowing the electoral authority to delay polls.

Ex-finance chief Hafeez Sheikh among candidates shortlisted for Pakistan’s next caretaker Prime Minister

