Ex-finance chief Hafeez Sheikh among candidates shortlisted for Pakistan’s next caretaker Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD – As the incumbent government of the ruling alliance is about to complete its term, the process of picking the upcoming caretaker prime minister is in full swing.
As PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F hold back-to-back meetings, different names are surfacing for the coveted slot.
Ahead of the dissolution of the National Assembly, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed that the finance minister Hafeez Shaikh has been shortlisted for the slot of interim prime minister.
In his recent interview on a local news channel, Sanaullah said a retired judge of the top court is also included in the list of candidates, days after the name of former Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani’s name surfaced.
PML-N stalwart said the name for interim PM will be finalized in a couple of days.
Ishaq Dar, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi not on list for caretaker PM
Interior Minister also revealed that the names of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are not included in the list.
Earlier, it was reported that PPP leader and ex-Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood is also being considered for the role while some reports suggest names of Aslam Bhutani and Fawad Hasan Fawad for the role.
National Assembly to be dissolved on August 9
On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the lower house of the parliament would be dissolved on August 9 (Wednesday), days before NA is scheduled to complete term.
The premier reportedly told ruling alliance members that the summary to dissolve the house would be moved to August 9.
August 12 will be the last day for the current assembly to complete its tenure, while the government is taking steps to NA early, to get more time for elections.
