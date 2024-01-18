Search

WATCH — Imran Abbas swoons netizens with latest singing sesh on Instagram

Maheen Khawaja
08:40 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
WATCH — Imran Abbas swoons netizens with latest singing sesh on Instagram
Source: Imran Abbas (Instagram)

Imran Abbas, the incredibly talented and handsome Pakistani actor, has left an incredible mark in the television and film industry with his exceptional performances. He has captivated audiences with his versatility and charm. His talent has even taken him to Bollywood, showcasing his acting prowess on an international stage.

Abbas made his debut in the Pakistani drama industry with Nawab Sultan Ali Khan's Umrao Jaan Ada which then elevated his career to new heights. Abbas is widely recognised both in India and Pakistan for his stellar performance in Khuda Aur Muhabbat. The actor's league in the drama serial is unparalleled, having three sequels.

With 8.4 million followers on Instagram, the Amanat actor shared yet another candid moment of herself humming a Bollywood classic Kehna Hi Kya
 by A. R Rehman. Cozied up in chic attire, netizens and critics were blown away by his melodious voice.

"This is what I usually do between and behind the scenes." he captioned the post.

Social media users flooded the comments section with praises.

On the acting front, Abbas was recently seen in Koi Chand Rakh, Darr Khuda Say, Jo Tu Chahey, Thora Sa Haq, Ehraam-e-Junoon, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

Is Imran Abbas a trained pilot?

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

