The popularity of Netflix in Pakistan is on the rise as people are excited to check out the many packages available for this top video streaming service.

This all-inclusive guide reveals the pricing and subscription information for every Netflix package that is provided in Pakistan, enabling you to make an informed decision and enjoy the vast collection of TV series and films that this highly regarded platform has to offer.

Right now, the focus of Netflix in Pakistan is on three different subscriptions and one mobile-only plan that cater to varying budgets and preferences.

Netflix Packages Price in Pakistan 2024

Mobile-only subscription: Rs.250 per month Basic Plan: Rs.450 per month Standard Plan: Rs.800 per month Premium Plan: Rs1,100 per month

What is included and what is not?