Netflix brings Animal's unapologetic storytelling to Pakistan

With the ban on Indian films lifted in Pakistan, Ranbir Kapoor's controversial yet captivating film, "Animal," is poised to unleash its raw energy on Netflix this month. After raking in over INR5.4 billion at the Indian box office and crossing the INR9 billion mark globally, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is set to captivate a new audience with its intense narrative and bold choices.
"Animal" is not your typical Bollywood fare. It delves into complex themes, pushing the boundaries of conventional storytelling. While some have called its script "problematic," others, like renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, have hailed it as "the best film of the year." Johar has been vocal about his admiration, praising the film's willingness to break cinematic grammar and challenge audience expectations. He finds himself particularly captivated by the unconventional interval sequence and the emotionally powerful climax, both of which defy traditional structures and leave a lasting impact.
Beyond its thematic audacity, "Animal" boasts a stellar cast. Ranbir Kapoor delivers a tour-de-force performance as the film's protagonist, navigating a challenging journey that tests his morals and pushes him to the brink. Joining him are veterans like Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, along with the rising star Rashmika Mandanna, each contributing their unique strengths to the narrative tapestry.
But "Animal" isn't just about star power or bold themes. It's about cinematic conviction. Vanga's unwavering vision shines through in every frame, showcasing a director unafraid to take risks and explore uncharted territory. This raw, unapologetic approach has resonated with audiences, sparking both appreciation and debate, ultimately proving that cinema has the power to provoke and enthrall in equal measure.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against greenback and other currencies in open market on Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.2 for buying and 283.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.2
|283.95
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.78
|757.78
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.42
|923.42
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.43
|62.03
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.59
|740.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.08
|337.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.39
Gold rate in Pakistan witnessed a marginal decline on second day of the year despite the positive cues in the international market.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,700, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,360.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,400 for single tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,069 on Tuesday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
