Netflix brings Animal's unapologetic storytelling to Pakistan

With the ban on Indian films lifted in Pakistan, Ranbir Kapoor's controversial yet captivating film, "Animal," is poised to unleash its raw energy on Netflix this month. After raking in over INR5.4 billion at the Indian box office and crossing the INR9 billion mark globally, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is set to captivate a new audience with its intense narrative and bold choices.

"Animal" is not your typical Bollywood fare. It delves into complex themes, pushing the boundaries of conventional storytelling. While some have called its script "problematic," others, like renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, have hailed it as "the best film of the year." Johar has been vocal about his admiration, praising the film's willingness to break cinematic grammar and challenge audience expectations. He finds himself particularly captivated by the unconventional interval sequence and the emotionally powerful climax, both of which defy traditional structures and leave a lasting impact.

Beyond its thematic audacity, "Animal" boasts a stellar cast. Ranbir Kapoor delivers a tour-de-force performance as the film's protagonist, navigating a challenging journey that tests his morals and pushes him to the brink. Joining him are veterans like Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, along with the rising star Rashmika Mandanna, each contributing their unique strengths to the narrative tapestry.

But "Animal" isn't just about star power or bold themes. It's about cinematic conviction. Vanga's unwavering vision shines through in every frame, showcasing a director unafraid to take risks and explore uncharted territory. This raw, unapologetic approach has resonated with audiences, sparking both appreciation and debate, ultimately proving that cinema has the power to provoke and enthrall in equal measure.