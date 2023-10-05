WATCH — Mamya Shajaffar slays in body-hugging silk dress

Up-and-coming Pakistani actress and ace model, Mamya Shajaffar, is taking over the internet with scintillating pictures and videos. The acclaimed model is known for her bold personality and sassy sartorial choices whether its on the red carpet or her Instagram profile.

Unfazed by criticism, Shajaffar embodies whatever she sports in day-to-day life, and fans can't help but cheer for the Meesni star as she exudes confidence and elegance in tandem.

With a massive fan following across multiple social media platform, the Midsummer Chaos star keeps her fans updated with latest fashion trends — set by the diva herself — and mood boards for the season.

Currently when Shajaffar is flaunting her fashion in Florence, she did not forget to take her Instagram family with her and shared sneak peaks into the luxurious and dreamy getaway.

The diva recently shared a reel featuring herself clad in a silk dress with a dramatic thigh high slit and statement heels. Shajaffar posed for the camera and strutted against Florence's stunning background.

“What she said,” Shajaffar captioned the reel hinting at the lyrics from Doja Cat's Wine Pon You as it played in the background of the reel.

Accumulating thousands of views and hundreds of comments, Shajaffar's fandom looks absolutely smitten with the actress's style.

Captivated by her beauty, social media users left wholesome comments for the diva under her post.

On the work front, Shajaffar has been showcasing her talent in a number of projects including Jhok Sarkar, web series Midsummer Chaos, and Meesni.