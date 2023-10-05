Search

LifestyleVideos

WATCH — Mamya Shajaffar slays in body-hugging silk dress

Noor Fatima
07:17 AM | 5 Oct, 2023
Mamya Shajaffar
Source: Mamya Shajaffar (Instagtam)

Up-and-coming Pakistani actress and ace model, Mamya Shajaffar, is taking over the internet with scintillating pictures and videos. The acclaimed model is known for her bold personality and sassy sartorial choices whether its on the red carpet or her Instagram profile.

Unfazed by criticism, Shajaffar embodies whatever she sports in day-to-day life, and fans can't help but cheer for the Meesni star as she exudes confidence and elegance in tandem.

With a massive fan following across multiple social media platform, the Midsummer Chaos star keeps her fans updated with latest fashion trends — set by the diva herself — and mood boards for the season.

Currently when Shajaffar is flaunting her fashion in Florence, she did not forget to take her Instagram family with her and shared sneak peaks into the luxurious and dreamy getaway.

The diva recently shared a reel featuring herself clad in a silk dress with a dramatic thigh high slit and statement heels. Shajaffar posed for the camera and strutted against Florence's stunning background.

“What she said,” Shajaffar captioned the reel hinting at the lyrics from Doja Cat's Wine Pon You as it played in the background of the reel.

Accumulating thousands of views and hundreds of comments, Shajaffar's fandom looks absolutely smitten with the actress's style.

Captivated by her beauty, social media users left wholesome comments for the diva under her post.

On the work front, Shajaffar has been showcasing her talent in a number of projects including Jhok Sarkar, web series Midsummer Chaos, and Meesni.

Mamya Shajaffar leaves fans in awe with new bold avatar

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:31 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

WATCH — Yashma Gill looks ubercool while kayaking

06:38 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Watch – Humaima Malick and sister set sibling goals in new clicks

09:14 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

The magic of Faraz Manan, who designed Mahira Khan's wedding dress

08:26 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

WATCH — Hira Mani shares another set of candid BTS from USA trip

08:04 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

WATCH: Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill's jet car joyride in Dubai

08:20 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

WATCH — Sajal Aly looks ravishing in red in latest BTS video

Advertisement

Latest

07:37 AM | 5 Oct, 2023

Nazish Jahangir to star opposite Sajal, Wahaj in The Pink Shirt

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 4 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.45
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 5, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 5 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Karachi PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Islamabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Peshawar PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Quetta PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Sialkot PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Attock PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Gujranwala PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Jehlum PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Multan PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Bahawalpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Gujrat PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Nawabshah PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Chakwal PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Hyderabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Nowshehra PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Sargodha PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Faisalabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Mirpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: