PAK vs NZ 4th T20 live streaming : When and where to watch in Pakistan

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the fourth T20 international of five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch tomorrow (Friday).

The first ball is expected to be bowled at 1110 PKT while the toss will take place at 1100 PKT.

New Zealand has already won the series by 3-0 as the Team Green fell 45 runs short while chasing 225 against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin in the third T20I.

Finn Allen smashed 137 runs in 62 balls as New Zealand set Pakistan a daunting 225-run target on Wednesday.

In reply, Babar Azam, 58 off 37, scored his third consecutive fifty of the series but it was not enough to take Pakistan over the line.

Where to watch PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match live streaming

The viewers can tune into Ten Sports and PTV Sports to catch 4th Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand.

It's simple for viewers and supporters of Pakistan living abroad to watch the live broadcast on Tapmad just login on tapmad and enjoy the match.

Here are the links of live streaming platform:

Platform Android iOS Web Tapmad Link Link Link

Timing of Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I

The fourth Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to begin 11:10am at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Squads:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee