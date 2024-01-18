Search

Sports

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 live streaming : When and where to watch in Pakistan

Web Desk
09:19 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
pak vs nz 4th t20 2024
Source: File Photo

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the fourth T20 international of five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch tomorrow (Friday).

The first ball is expected to be bowled at 1110 PKT while the toss will take place at 1100 PKT.

New Zealand has already won the series by 3-0 as the Team Green fell 45 runs short while chasing 225 against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin in the third T20I.

Finn Allen smashed 137 runs in 62 balls as New Zealand set Pakistan a daunting 225-run target on Wednesday.

In reply, Babar Azam, 58 off 37, scored his third consecutive fifty of the series but it was not enough to take Pakistan over the line.

Where to watch PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match live streaming

The viewers can tune into Ten Sports and PTV Sports to catch 4th Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand.

It's simple for viewers and supporters of Pakistan living abroad to watch the live broadcast on Tapmad just login on tapmad and enjoy the match.

Here are the links of live streaming platform:

Platform Android  iOS Web
Tapmad Link Link Link

Timing of Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I

The fourth Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to begin 11:10am at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Squads: 

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

PAKvNZ: DJ plays WWE star Big Show’s song as Azam Khan walks to the crease

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

01:26 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

ICC unveils New York stadium for Pak-India clash on June 9

09:29 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: New Zealand take unassailable 3-0 lead, beating Pakistan in ...

10:30 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Free Live Streaming platforms for PAK VS NZ 3rd T20 2024

01:11 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Three changes as Pakistan announce squad for 3rd T20 against New ...

12:41 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

LIVEBLOG: Pakistan at World Economic Forum 2024

02:42 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 21 runs in second T20I to take ...

Sports

12:25 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Former Pakistani cricketer Khalid Latif to contest election

09:09 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar falls prey to deepfake video scandal

09:48 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain banned for two years for breaching ...

12:21 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Arslan Ash advances winning streak with latest triumph at Tekken ...

06:51 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: DJ plays WWE star Big Show’s song as Azam Khan walks to the ...

02:13 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Pat Cummins wins ICC Player of the Month award

Advertisement

Latest

09:52 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Nawaz addresses first election rally in Hafizabad after months of silence

Gold & Silver Rate

05:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices

Forex

Pakistani Rupee loses more value to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 18 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.9 752.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 40.85 41.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.98 918.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.47 735.47
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 325.45 327.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.92 8.07

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 18 January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: