Search

Pakistan General ElectionsElections 2018General Elections 2024

New provincial election commissioner takes charge as Punjab preps for polls

Web Desk
09:47 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
New provincial election commissioner takes charge as Punjab preps for polls

Ijaz Anwar Chohan took charge of his responsibilities as Punjab Provincial Election Commissioner on Thursday.

Punjab Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Sain Bakhsh Channar welcomed Chohan into the office. Chohan presided over an introductory meeting with the officers posted in the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Punjab.

Abdul Hameed, Director (Elections), gave a detailed briefing regarding the status of preparations for the conduct of general elections in 2024.

Chohan, while addressing the officers, directed them to fulfil their responsibilities with hard work, honesty, and integrity, keeping close liaison with the field officers so that the preparation for all stages of the electoral process can be completed successfully.

He also said that negligence in the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections will not be tolerated. The officers must work in the form of a strong team to dispose of this colossal national responsibility.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

06:34 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar constitutes election security committee

02:10 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Check latest election symbols allotted to PTI candidates after ...

12:00 AM | 14 Jan, 2024

PTI candidates will contest election independently: Barrister Gohar

11:52 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

PTI loses bat as CJP Qazi Faez Isa restores ECP order ahead of ...

07:46 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

ECP extends election symbol allotment process

11:34 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Election Commission to allot electoral symbols today as polls next ...

Most viewed

09:28 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Sumaira Malik quits PML-N after being 'denied ticket for upcoming ...

10:05 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

ECP hints at further delay in elections over ongoing electoral symbol ...

09:45 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Sanam Javed's appeal against rejection of nomination papers denied

10:44 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Fawad Ch, Hammad Azhar and Parvez Elahi not to run as LHC upholds ...

02:30 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

How many candidates are contesting upcoming elections in Pakistan? 

06:46 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

LHC upholds rejection of Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s nomination papers

Advertisement

Latest

12:25 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Iran reacts to Pakistan's retaliatory strikes on terror camps across the border

Gold & Silver Rate

05:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices

Forex

Pakistani Rupee loses more value to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 18 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.9 752.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 40.85 41.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.98 918.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.47 735.47
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 325.45 327.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.92 8.07

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 18 January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: