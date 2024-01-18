New provincial election commissioner takes charge as Punjab preps for polls

Ijaz Anwar Chohan took charge of his responsibilities as Punjab Provincial Election Commissioner on Thursday.
Punjab Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Sain Bakhsh Channar welcomed Chohan into the office. Chohan presided over an introductory meeting with the officers posted in the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Punjab.
Abdul Hameed, Director (Elections), gave a detailed briefing regarding the status of preparations for the conduct of general elections in 2024.
Chohan, while addressing the officers, directed them to fulfil their responsibilities with hard work, honesty, and integrity, keeping close liaison with the field officers so that the preparation for all stages of the electoral process can be completed successfully.
He also said that negligence in the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections will not be tolerated. The officers must work in the form of a strong team to dispose of this colossal national responsibility.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.9
|752.9
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.85
|41.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.98
|918.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.47
|735.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.45
|327.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.92
|8.07
