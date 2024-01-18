New provincial election commissioner takes charge as Punjab preps for polls

Ijaz Anwar Chohan took charge of his responsibilities as Punjab Provincial Election Commissioner on Thursday.

Punjab Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Sain Bakhsh Channar welcomed Chohan into the office. Chohan presided over an introductory meeting with the officers posted in the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Punjab.

Abdul Hameed, Director (Elections), gave a detailed briefing regarding the status of preparations for the conduct of general elections in 2024.

Chohan, while addressing the officers, directed them to fulfil their responsibilities with hard work, honesty, and integrity, keeping close liaison with the field officers so that the preparation for all stages of the electoral process can be completed successfully.

He also said that negligence in the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections will not be tolerated. The officers must work in the form of a strong team to dispose of this colossal national responsibility.