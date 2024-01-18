IN PICTURES: Arisha Razi Khan shares candid moments from her Dholki ceremony

Pakistani television actress Arisha Razi Khan has kicked off her wedding festivities and shared pictures from her dreamy Dholki event.
The 24-year-old actress started off as a child in the entertainment industry, and appeared in a commercial at the age of 3. The Baba Jani star has starred in a string of commercially successful television serials and amassed a huge fan following, thanks to her impeccable acting prowess.
With a whopping 1 million followers on Instagram, the Hum Sab Umeed Sai Hain famed star shares candid moments from her private and professional life.
Khan, who is all set to tie the knot, previously got Nikkahfied to Abdullah Farrukh, which she initially kept a secret.
Most recently, the Sadqay Tumhare diva shared pictures from her Dholki where she looked breathtakingly beautiful in her pastel blue shalwar kameez and a contrasting plum colored duppatta. The desi attire featured minimal gold embroidery to add a touch of regalia.
For makeup, Khan kept it causal and opted for a light smokey-eyed look and nude lipstick, and adorned her hands with gajras.
“Arisha ki Dholki” captioned the Omer Dadi Aur Gharwale star while sharing wholesome moments with her family and siblings.
On the acting front, Khan was recently seen in television serials including Malkin, Chand Ki Pariyan, Kam Zarf, Gul-e-Rana Ki Bhawajain, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Chupke Chupke, and Chauraha.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.9
|752.9
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.85
|41.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.98
|918.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.47
|735.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.45
|327.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.92
|8.07
