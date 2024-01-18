Search

IN PICTURES: Arisha Razi Khan shares candid moments from her Dholki ceremony

Noor Fatima
10:12 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
Arisha Razi Khan
Source: Arisha Razi Khan (Instagram)

Pakistani television actress Arisha Razi Khan has kicked off her wedding festivities and shared pictures from her dreamy Dholki event.

The 24-year-old actress started off as a child in the entertainment industry, and appeared in a commercial at the age of 3. The Baba Jani star has starred in a string of commercially successful television serials and amassed a huge fan following, thanks to her impeccable acting prowess. 

With a whopping 1 million followers on Instagram, the Hum Sab Umeed Sai Hain famed star shares candid moments from her private and professional life.

Khan, who is all set to tie the knot, previously got Nikkahfied to Abdullah Farrukh, which she initially kept a secret. 

Most recently, the Sadqay Tumhare diva shared pictures from her Dholki where she looked breathtakingly beautiful in her pastel blue shalwar kameez and a contrasting plum colored duppatta. The desi attire featured minimal gold embroidery to add a touch of regalia.

For makeup, Khan kept it causal and opted for a light smokey-eyed look and nude lipstick, and adorned her hands with gajras.

“Arisha ki Dholki” captioned the Omer Dadi Aur Gharwale star while sharing wholesome moments with her family and siblings.

On the acting front, Khan was recently seen in television serials including Malkin, Chand Ki Pariyan, Kam Zarf, Gul-e-Rana Ki Bhawajain, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Chupke Chupke, and Chauraha.

Noor Fatima

