Search

Business

Bank Alfalah services will be unavailable for 3 days in Pakistan, but why?

Web Desk
10:35 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
Bank Alfalah services will be unavailable for 3 days in Pakistan, but why?
Source: Bank Alfalah

Bank Alfalah Limited, one of the leading commercial banks in Pakistan, has decided to suspend its major services for three days. 

It communicated to all of its customers that their services will be unavailable for three days starting tomorrow due to revamping of its technology infrastructure. 

The bank has not disclosed specifics of technology upgradation but said, ATMs, CDMs, CCDMs, debit cards, Alfa App, Internet Banking, SMS Banking, WhatsApp, and a few contact center services will be unavailable between 8 PM on January 19, 2024, and 8 AM on January 22, 2024.

In this time, the bank has planned to improve its infrastructure. All bank-related services will be unavailable during this period.

Based on the impact, it seems that the redesign is significant and will probably improve the overall customer experience following the implementation.

In a message sent to customers, Bank Alfalah said, ''Dear Customer, we are upgrading our technology infrastructure. Alfalah Branches, ATMs, CDMs, CCDMs, Debit Card, Alfa App, Internet Banking, SMS & WhatsApp Banking, Credit Card & Consumer loans payments will remain unavailable from 8PM Jan 19, 2024 till 8AM Jan 22, 2024.''

Bank Alfalah,Techlets sign MoU to boost 10,000 work opportunities

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

01:53 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Pakistan, UAE sign over $3b investment pacts in multiple fields

11:01 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

PSX loses over 1000 points during intraday crash amid Pakistan-Iran ...

06:29 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Pakistan procures second LNG cargo from Azerbaijan

06:09 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

11:42 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Pakistan announces new petrol, diesel prices today; Check latest ...

07:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's first shipment of dried chilies arrives in China under ...

Business

11:02 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

750 Prize Bond 2024 – Check Full Draw List here

11:31 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar meets Cargill CEO on sidelines of World Economic Forum in ...

10:38 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Another 'electric shock' in the offing as CPPA seeks further hike in ...

07:16 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Bears dominate as PSX loses over 500 points

10:31 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

USD to PKR: Dollar loses steam as rupee regains in interbank

06:16 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Ogra cuts LNG prices for January 2024

Advertisement

Latest

11:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

IN PICTURES: Mehwish Hayat recreates Audrey Hepburn's Breakfast at Tiffany's iconic look

Gold & Silver Rate

05:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices

Forex

Pakistani Rupee loses more value to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 18 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.9 752.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 40.85 41.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.98 918.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.47 735.47
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 325.45 327.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.92 8.07

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 18 January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: