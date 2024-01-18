Bank Alfalah services will be unavailable for 3 days in Pakistan, but why?

Bank Alfalah Limited, one of the leading commercial banks in Pakistan, has decided to suspend its major services for three days.

It communicated to all of its customers that their services will be unavailable for three days starting tomorrow due to revamping of its technology infrastructure.

The bank has not disclosed specifics of technology upgradation but said, ATMs, CDMs, CCDMs, debit cards, Alfa App, Internet Banking, SMS Banking, WhatsApp, and a few contact center services will be unavailable between 8 PM on January 19, 2024, and 8 AM on January 22, 2024.

In this time, the bank has planned to improve its infrastructure. All bank-related services will be unavailable during this period.

Based on the impact, it seems that the redesign is significant and will probably improve the overall customer experience following the implementation.

In a message sent to customers, Bank Alfalah said, ''Dear Customer, we are upgrading our technology infrastructure. Alfalah Branches, ATMs, CDMs, CCDMs, Debit Card, Alfa App, Internet Banking, SMS & WhatsApp Banking, Credit Card & Consumer loans payments will remain unavailable from 8PM Jan 19, 2024 till 8AM Jan 22, 2024.''